The Astros Will Release A Limited Run Of Hats Designed By Travis Scott

04.04.19 31 mins ago

Travis Scott is one of the biggest hip-hop artists on the planet, and the Houston rapper has parlayed that success into plenty of opportunities outside of the music space.

His line of Jordan collaborations have been some of the most coveted drops by the sneaker giant in recent years. His Cactus Jack Jordan 4s have been huge hits and he followed those up most recently with a unique Jordan 1 collab, that flips the outside Swooshes to face backwards. Scott is a regular at Rockets games, and he reps Houston to the fullest, so it’s no surprise that his latest collaboration is with the hometown baseball team.

The Astros announced on Thursday that this Saturday they will release a limited run of Scott designed Astros hats, that I must say are pretty tremendous.

