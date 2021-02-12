Getty Image
The Texans And JJ Watt ‘Mutually Agreed To Part Ways’

An era has come to an end in Houston, and in a bit of a surprise, it is not that of star quarterback Deshaun Watson, who reports indicate wants out of town. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, stalwart defensive lineman JJ Watt and the franchise will part ways after 10 seasons.

Shortly after the news was reported, Watt, who will be 32 next month, posted a video to his Twitter account in which he announced that he will, indeed, end his time in Houston.

“I have sat down with the McNair family, and I have asked them for my release, and we have mutually agreed to part ways at this time,” Watt said.

“The way that you guys have treated me — besides Draft night, you guys booed me on Draft night — but every day after that, you treated me like family, and I truly feel like you’re my family,” Watt continued.

Rumblings had been circulating recently that while Watson’s future was being figured out — he wants to leave, the Texans are adamant he stays — the franchise had a decision to make on Watt. As Rapoport would go on to explain, there was a trade market for Watt, but the Texans instead wanted to do right by him and let him be in control of his future.

Watt is the greatest and most decorated player to ever suit up for the team. He was drafted by them with the 11th pick in the 2011 NFL Draft and went on to put together quite the career — Watt was a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and made eight All-Pro teams with five of those being first-team selections.

