The Unfortunate Death Of Kickboxer Dennis Munson Jr. And How Officials Failed Him

11.18.14 4 years ago 4 Comments

Dennis Munson Jr. was an amateur kickboxer that made his debut fight on March 28, 2014. During the fight, Dennis showed several instances of being out on his feet, yet there was no move to stop the fight from the referee, the ringside physician, or Munson’s own corner. Sadly, Munson collapsed after the fight, was rushed to the hospital and ultimately died due to brain trauma.

After news about Munson’s tragic passing broke, there was talk about the unhealthy environment at Roufusport, where Munson trained. However, that has nothing to do with the sad fact that a young man was failed by the officials who supposedly have his safety as their first obligation. Referee Al Wichgers and ringside physician Carlos Feliciano didn’t do everything in their power to prevent this tragedy. As in most cases, I firmly agree with Pat Barry that someone should have stepped up and taken responsibility for what happened.

Around The Web

TAGSDEATHDEATH IN SPORTSDennis MunsonKICKBOXINGlives tragically cut shortsenseless deathtragedy

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 15 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP