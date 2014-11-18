The Unfortunate Death Of Kickboxer Dennis Munson Jr. And How Officials Failed Him

Dennis Munson Jr. was an amateur kickboxer that made his debut fight on March 28, 2014. During the fight, Dennis showed several instances of being out on his feet, yet there was no move to stop the fight from the referee, the ringside physician, or Munson’s own corner. Sadly, Munson collapsed after the fight, was rushed to the hospital and ultimately died due to brain trauma.
After news about Munson’s tragic passing broke, there was talk about the unhealthy environment at Roufusport, where Munson trained. However, that has nothing to do with the sad fact that a young man was failed by the officials who supposedly have his safety as their first obligation. Referee Al Wichgers and ringside physician Carlos Feliciano didn’t do everything in their power to prevent this tragedy. As in most cases, I firmly agree with Pat Barry that someone should have stepped up and taken responsibility for what happened.
Wow. That is terrible. I had the sound off to not listen to commentary that might affect my judgement. There were definitely a number of times where the ref should have stopped the fight, or at least give the guy a standing eight.
The way he came out for the second round after the first should be have been the first clue there was something wrong with the guy and to watch him like a hawk. Christ, how many times did the fighter hold on the ropes for balance.
I also watched the ref the whole time and he clearly was aware of his condition. It seemed like he was just waiting for a KO to happen and it never did.