This Sunday, the Winter Olympics close with great pomp and circumstance. And, of course, if you want to watch it on TV, all you need is an antenna or a cable subscription. Streaming it, however, might be a bit trickier.

Unlike the opening ceremonies, which were streamed live and for free without any color commentary, it’s not clear the closing ceremonies will get the same consideration. It will be airing live at 6 am Eastern Time (3 am for the West Coast audience), so if you’ve got NBC and an alarm clock, you can watch it that way.

Otherwise, you’ll need to stream it through NBC’s apps, or the NBC Olympics website, both of which require some form of authentication provided by a cable company or similar subscription service. You can also use a live TV streaming app such as Sling, Hulu, or YouTube Red, of course, although you will need to subscribe to these services, or at least sign up for a free trial.

If none of that works, you can simply find a TV tuned to NBC for the edited broadcast at 8 pm ET, where the ceremony will air with color commentary from Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski and Terry Gannon. So, take heart, even if you can’t stream it, you can at least catch it.