How To Watch The Olympics Closing Ceremonies

#Olympics #Streaming
Senior Contributor
02.24.18
how to stream olympics closing ceremonies

UPROXX/Getty Image

This Sunday, the Winter Olympics close with great pomp and circumstance. And, of course, if you want to watch it on TV, all you need is an antenna or a cable subscription. Streaming it, however, might be a bit trickier.

Unlike the opening ceremonies, which were streamed live and for free without any color commentary, it’s not clear the closing ceremonies will get the same consideration. It will be airing live at 6 am Eastern Time (3 am for the West Coast audience), so if you’ve got NBC and an alarm clock, you can watch it that way.

Otherwise, you’ll need to stream it through NBC’s apps, or the NBC Olympics website, both of which require some form of authentication provided by a cable company or similar subscription service. You can also use a live TV streaming app such as Sling, Hulu, or YouTube Red, of course, although you will need to subscribe to these services, or at least sign up for a free trial.

If none of that works, you can simply find a TV tuned to NBC for the edited broadcast at 8 pm ET, where the ceremony will air with color commentary from Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski and Terry Gannon. So, take heart, even if you can’t stream it, you can at least catch it.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Olympics#Streaming
TAGSclosing ceremonyOLYMPICSstreaming

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP