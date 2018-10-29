The Browns Have Reportedly Fired Head Coach Hue Jackson

Getty Image

The Cleveland Browns appear to be improved in 2018, with talent all over the roster and a new level of competitiveness when compared to previous years. The team, however, has underachieved based on that talent through eight weeks of action with a 2-5-1 record.

Many thought that had a lot to do with the head coach who had led them to just one win over two seasons and, on Monday morning, word broke from ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the Browns are moving on from head coach Hue Jackson.

Browns fired Hue Jackson, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2018

Moments later, that news was confirmed by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.