In Case You Missed It, A Dinosaur Threw Out A First Pitch To A Friar Yesterday

To be specific, a baby Tyrannosaurus Rex threw out the first pitch to a member of a mendicant Christian religious order. Of baseball? I don’t know. Life is weird, dude.
We’ve seen first pitches from a monkey, a robot, a man with no arms and a dead girl, but who cares? Yesterday we saw a dinosaur throw one. The end.
If you missed it, lord, here it is.
I wonder if that dinosaur knows Kazuchika Okada’s?
In all seriousness, this was probably the second best incident of a dinosaur in a ballpark. Nothing beats this one:
Actually Meltzer reported Okada was getting trained by a dinosaur for his first pitch a while back. I guess this was the dinosaur.
Raptor? Way to go announcer. Don’t you know your dinosaur?
What the shit there was a dinosaur 5 minutes away from my house?? Thanks for providing me a lifetime of regret.
He could be at least a No. 4 starter with the Twins. At least.
This would not go over well in Japan.
‘Remember Pearl Harbor’