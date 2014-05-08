In Case You Missed It, A Dinosaur Threw Out A First Pitch To A Friar Yesterday

#San Diego Padres #Dinosaurs #Baseball #MLB
Pro Wrestling Editor
05.08.14 6 Comments

To be specific, a baby Tyrannosaurus Rex threw out the first pitch to a member of a mendicant Christian religious order. Of baseball? I don’t know. Life is weird, dude.

We’ve seen first pitches from a monkey, a robot, a man with no arms and a dead girl, but who cares? Yesterday we saw a dinosaur throw one. The end.

If you missed it, lord, here it is.

I wonder if that dinosaur knows Kazuchika Okada’s?

In all seriousness, this was probably the second best incident of a dinosaur in a ballpark. Nothing beats this one:



