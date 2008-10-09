‘IN FOUR YEARS I’LL BE LEGAL’

Ladies prefer the Phelps on the right
Michael Phelps has been a sensation with the ladies since winning his eight golds in Beijing. Recent rumors that he’s dating a Miss California runner-up made me wonder who you had to be to date Miss California. (Batman? Jesus?) But Phelps denies he’s dating anyone:
Michael Phelps is an endless magnet for young hotties. As the Olympics champ hosted Bowlmor Lanes’ 70th anniversary bash, an army of stunners surrounded him screaming, “Fish man! Fish man!” One bold admirer stepped forward to rub his tummy. Phelps repeatedly insisted he wasn’t dating anyone, but told of a jaw-dropping sign being held by a female fan at his homecoming parade in Baltmore. It read: “In four years I will be legal.”
“That’s cool, honey. In four minutes I can buy us two tickets to Thailand.”
Actually those ladies only wanted the freshest Red Snapper.
“…hosted Bowlmor Lanes’ 70th anniversary bash”
PRIME mothafuckin gig.
Aren’t you supposed to be showing pictures of girls, not pressed wienie?
her dad must be proud.
translation “In four years I will have two kids and be working towards that GED” No matter, in four years no one will remember Phelps anyway.
thats one serious bulge
In four years, you will be Marlo Stanfield’s bottom bitch.