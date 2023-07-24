The Complete ‘Madden 24’ Player Ratings For The Indianapolis Colts

This past week, the folks at EA Sports steadily unveiled this year’s player ratings for Madden 24, as the game is now three weeks away from its August 15 release date. Player ratings are always a source of debate, but they do provide at least a decent look at each team’s strengths and weaknesses, with the understanding that preseason ratings can never account for any major leaps players could potentially make in an offseason.

After a disappointing 2022 campaign, the Colts hit the rest button coming into 2023 after bottoming out to land a high draft pick, using that on Anthony Richardson (70 OVR) as their hopeful QB of the future. There’s a lot riding on Richardson’s development, as he was the highest upside quarterback in the draft but one that figured to need some time to hone his tremendous talent. As such, this season figures to be about him and how he meshes in year one with new head coach Shane Steichen — provided he takes the starting job over Gardner Minshew. Around him there’s some standouts at the skill positions, with Jonathan Taylor (89 OVR) and Michael Pittman Jr (85 OVR), but depth is still needed beyond Pittman to find Richardson some reliable pass catchers. On defense, Shaquille Leonard (86 OVR) leads the way, and while this figures to be the first step in a rebuild, there’s enough talent that, should Richardson pop, the Colts could be sneaky challengers in the perennially weak AFC South.

Here is the full Madden 24 depth chart for the Colts, broken down by position with each player’s overall rating.

QB

Anthony Richardson: 70

Gardner Minshew II: 67

Sam Ehlinger: 56

RB

Jonathan Taylor: 89

Zack Moss: 72

Evan Hull: 66

Jake Funk: 65

Deon Jackson: 64

WR

Michael Pittman Jr: 85

Isaiah McKenzie: 77

Alec Pierce: 74

Ashton Dulin: 72

Josh Downs: 71

Breshad Perriman: 70

Malik Turner: 68

Juwann Winfree: 67

Vyncint Smith: 67

Mike Strachan: 65

TE

Mo Alie-Cox: 73

Pharaoh Brown: 70

Jelani Woods: 70

Kylen Granson: 68

Will Mallory: 64

Andrew Ogletree: 62

Kaden Smith: 62

Luke Rhodes: 31

LT

Bernhard Raimann: 74

Jake Witt: 61

RT

Braden Smith: 82

Blake Freeland: 69

LG

Quenton Nelson: 92

Arlington Hambright: 59

RG

Danny Pinter: 65

Will Fries: 65

Emil Ekiyor Jr: 62

C

Ryan Kelly: 77

Wesley French: 56

Dakoda Shepley: 50

DT

DeForest Buckner: 86

Grover Stewart: 85

Taven Bryan: 70

Eric Johnson II: 64

LE

Kwity Paye: 77

Dayo Odeyingbo: 72

Tyquan Lewis: 72

RE

Samson Ebukam: 76

Khalid Kareem: 67

McTelvin Agim: 67

Adetomiwa Adebawore: 66

Titus Leo: 65

LOLB

Shaquille Leonard: 86

EJ Speed: 70

Cameron McGrone: 65

MLB

JoJo Domann: 63

ROLB

Zaire Franklin: 73

Grant Stuard: 64

Rashod Berry: 56

CB

Kenny Moore II: 84

Isaiah Rodgers: 79

Julius Brents: 74

Darius Rush: 69

Tony Brown: 69

Kevin Toliver II: 67

Jaylon Jones: 65

Dallis Flowers: 62

SS

Nick Cross: 71

Daniel Scott: 68

Trevor Denbow: 62

FS

Julian Blackmon: 75

Rodney Thomas II: 70

Henry Black: 68

K

Matt Gay: 80

P

Rigoberto Sanchez: 76