There should be an expectation that we’re in for an entertaining high drama World Series. After all, the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers are two well-matched underdogs who got here off their grit, some bulletin board material, and some well-channeled anger following a benches clearing brawl in Houston. And yet, despite those ingredients, there are some that are down on the matchup.

You’ve likely seen and heard the complaints. “This year’s World Series lacks star power!,” a strange critique considering it includes the likely AL MVP runner-up in Corey Seager, a likely top-3 NL Cy Young finisher in Zac Gallen, guaranteed NL Rookie Of The Year Corbin Carroll, and two stars in Adolis Garcia and Ketel Marte who are having historic postseasons. What I’m saying is, there are plenty of reasons to look forward to this specific World Series matchup, which is why we wanted to reach out to the Intentional Talk crew for a World Series preview.

While Kevin Millar is the stalwart “Baseball Ambassador Of Fun,” he’s been joined this season by Ryan Dempster and Siera Santos for a show that’s long been a go to for player interviews that showcase more than a little personality. And for the World Series, they’re each bringing a unique connection to the teams involved. For Dempster, a champion with the 2013 Red Sox, that connection comes from his experience playing for the Rangers near the end of his career. Santos is from Arizona and was at Game 7 in 2001 when Luis Gonzalez blooped the Diamondbacks to their first title. Millar? He’s got his own ring from his time with the 2004 Red Sox and once regaled us with tales about the legendary 2-foot long Boomstick hamburger that the Rangers serve at their stadium. In other words, this is the crew.

Before they come to you live at 5 p.m. every day from the site of the World Series as a part of MLB Network’s wall-to-wall coverage (and before they debut the pretty serious Barbie and Ken Halloween costumes that they teased), we’re talking with them about the players that can carry each team, whether there are weaknesses on these rosters, the value of underdog stories, and why we should all stop stressing and enjoy the series.

The underdog nobody ever believes in us mentality, both these teams have a degree of this. Can that take you all the way to a title?

Kevin Millar: I think that’s the whole thing, right? I think (Rangers manager Bruce) Bochy and these guys grinded this thing out the last month of the season. Their bullpen was not very good. They were almost going to fall out in the playoffs. You saw the Seattle Mariners making a run. You saw the Astros. It was one of those stressful things, but they fought their way into the dance, and now you just go on ahead and get yourself a nice looking girl for the dance and do your thing. It’s really awesome to see.

This game’s not played on paper. That’s what’s great about baseball. It goes the same with (Diamondback’s manager) Torey Lovullo, right? They fought their way in and beat a great Dodgers team. The Phillies beat a great Braves team, just not the favorites going into that. But the bottom line is, it’s just believing in your clubhouse.

Ketel Marte and Adolis Garcia really carried their respective teams (in the previous round), can these guys keep this up?