David Beckham’s Inter Miami CF Dreams Of Being ‘One Of The Best Franchises’ In MLS

NEW YORK — Part of the reason there’s so much fanfare surrounding MLS’ 25th season is the addition of two expansion franchises. One, Nashville SC, fell in its debut on Saturday night, a 2-1 home loss against Atlanta United in which Nashville fought valiantly but couldn’t quite take down the former champions. The other, Inter Miami CF, begins its campaign on Sunday, capping off a years-long process to bring the beautiful game to South Florida.

There was immense buzz around MLS back when David Beckham came to the United States from Real Madrid in 2007. One of the biggest footballers in the world joining the league during his prime, Beckham brought numerous eyeballs to MLS during his tenure as a member of the Los Angeles Galaxy, but thanks to a clause in his contract that let him purchase stake in a team at a discount, his association with the league extended well into retirement.

Beckham exercised this clause in 2014, purchasing a $25 million stake in an expansion club. As for which club that was going to end up being, well, that was a bit more complex, and that lengthy process made it so Beckham’s definition of a successful year in Miami doesn’t necessarily involve a dream debut.

“Someone turned around to me the other day and said, ‘What is success for you?'” Beckham said at the league’s 25th season kickoff celebration event in New York on Wednesday, the sheepish grin that has become as much of a trademark for the English superstar as his wicked free kicks stretched across his face. “Success for me, personally, is when we kick that ball on the 14th of March, in our stadium, in our city, that’s success. Now, I would like to win a trophy or two, obviously, so yes, that’s even more success. But I think the fact that we have done what we’ve done and we’ve achieved what we’ve achieved, that’s success.”

Beckham openly admitted, perhaps slightly tongue-in-cheek, that this entire project taught him about his own persistence and stubbornness above all else, while also conceding that there were plenty of doubts about whether things would come to fruition. But in Jan. 2018, MLS announced that Beckham’s ownership group would bring a team to Miami, a major mile marker in the years-long process.

“I didn’t realize how big of a challenge it was going to be when we announced seven years ago,” Beckham said. “I thought, ‘You know, it’ll take one or two years and we’ll be playing in the league with a stadium, we’ll have great players,’ but it took slightly longer than that.”

“I have this theory that that which doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, I think about that in life and in business, and the Miami project was one that really tested us, it tested our courage, it tested our commitment, and it tested our belief,” MLS commissioner Don Garber said with a laugh. “This idea that Major League Soccer can be successful anywhere and everywhere, we just have to have the right ownership group, the right stadium plan, we have to have the right brand and the relationship with the community.”

The challenges to get to this point, as Beckham tells it, involved things like finding a piece of land for a stadium and talking to politicians about navigating through red tape. While he has plenty of clout in the footballing world, the nitty gritty of getting a team off the ground takes a certain kind of expertise, especially when it comes to getting things done in a community which he doesn’t intrinsically know.