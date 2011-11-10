Is There A Song Called “Shut Up, You Won”?

#Joe Flacco #NFL
Senior Writer
11.10.11 9 Comments

 

The 6-2 Baltimore Ravens have won both of their games against the Pittsburgh Steelers this season, making them the huge favorites to win the AFC North. Granted, they could play like they did against the Jacksonville Jaguars and let the shockingly 6-2 Cincinnati Bengals win the division, or they could even let the 6-3 Steelers right back into it, too. So you’d think that coach John Harbaugh and his boys would want to hold their heads high after sweeping their bitter enemy and build momentum heading into their next game.

Maybe. But first they have to complain about the music that was used by the Steelers’ PA crew during Sunday night’s game. Apparently those no-good meanies were using special songs to make fun of Ravens QB Joe Flacco. Because that doesn’t happen in any sport ever.

Before Baltimore’s game-winning, 92-yard drive late in the fourth quarter, the Jumbotron at Heinz Field flashed an image comparing the stats of Ben Roethlisberger and Joe Flacco while the Lynyrd Skynyrd song “What’s Your Name” blared from the public-address system. The chorus of the 1977 hit begins with, “What’s your name, little girl?”

(Via NFL.com)

Flacco told a reporter that he didn’t even notice it, but Harbaugh was still pissed enough to make a big deal out of it. Good thing he wasn’t playing the New Orleans Saints and heard them blasting Katy Perry’s “You’re So Gay” between every play. At least I assume they do that, because I would if Randall Gay were on my team.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joe Flacco#NFL
TAGSbaltimore ravensJOE FLACCOJOHN HARBAUGHLAME MUSIC REFERENCESNFLPITTSBURGH STEELERS

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP