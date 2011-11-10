Is There A Song Called “Shut Up, You Won”?

The 6-2 Baltimore Ravens have won both of their games against the Pittsburgh Steelers this season, making them the huge favorites to win the AFC North. Granted, they could play like they did against the Jacksonville Jaguars and let the shockingly 6-2 Cincinnati Bengals win the division, or they could even let the 6-3 Steelers right back into it, too. So you’d think that coach John Harbaugh and his boys would want to hold their heads high after sweeping their bitter enemy and build momentum heading into their next game.
Maybe. But first they have to complain about the music that was used by the Steelers’ PA crew during Sunday night’s game. Apparently those no-good meanies were using special songs to make fun of Ravens QB Joe Flacco. Because that doesn’t happen in any sport ever.
Before Baltimore’s game-winning, 92-yard drive late in the fourth quarter, the Jumbotron at Heinz Field flashed an image comparing the stats of Ben Roethlisberger and Joe Flacco while the Lynyrd Skynyrd song “What’s Your Name” blared from the public-address system. The chorus of the 1977 hit begins with, “What’s your name, little girl?”
(Via NFL.com)
Flacco told a reporter that he didn’t even notice it, but Harbaugh was still pissed enough to make a big deal out of it. Good thing he wasn’t playing the New Orleans Saints and heard them blasting Katy Perry’s “You’re So Gay” between every play. At least I assume they do that, because I would if Randall Gay were on my team.
“The chorus of the 1977 hit begins with, “What’s your name, little girl?”
Wait the Heinz Field was playing that? Seems inappropriate considering The Ben’s past. If they played in Baltimore still inappropriate but it would make more sense.
My Dad used to say “Some people would complain if they were hung with a new rope”. Not sure what that means, but the Ravens sure are the butthurtiest!
Weird choice of music considering The Ben’s past with the opposite sex.
They should have put up a picture of Ray Lewis and played “Mac the Knife”.
Ok Chuck Finley at least had a legitimate beef.
Harbaugh misunderstood, that was Ben’s theme song playing.
Things got really uncomfortable when Heinz Wald’s pic came up on the jumbotron to the shrieking sounds of, “OH ME SO HOLNY OH OH ME SO HOLNY!”
I don’t even understand how this is a insult. Showed the stats of the two starting QBs. Played “What’s your name”. It wasn’t like they photoshopped a picture of Flacco in a tutu.
another reason why Baltimore will shit the bed in the playoffs. They won their super bowls in week 1 & 9, then piss and moan about it. You stay classy, Baltimore.