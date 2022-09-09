The Buffalo Bills absolutely routed the defending Super Bowl champs on Thursday night, opening the season with a 31-10 win that felt more lopsided than the final score indicates.

The Bills defense was stifling, regularly pressuring Matthew Stafford and forcing him into mistakes or sacks, while Josh Allen and the offense got rolling in the second half after three turnovers in the first half and put the pedal down on the star-studded Rams defense. While Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis are the unquestioned stars of the Bills receiving corps, Isaiah McKenzie provides that group with some real juice out of the slot, as a versatile option for Allen both in the short passing game and stretching the defense down the middle of the field.

In the early third quarter, McKenzie caught a touchdown on an inside short post to give the Bills a 17-10 lead, one they would never relinquish.

In his celebration, he runs up to the end zone camera man and shouts “IT’S A BOY” twice, which is an odd celebration out of context. However, as we learned on Friday, the reason for that celebration was that McKenzie was delivering one of the all-time coolest gender reveals to his sister and her husband, who are expecting what we now know is a son.

It’ll be hard to top this one for anyone else, as having your NFL player brother break the news to you celebrating a touchdown in the primetime season opener is as good as it gets. It’s a very cool moment and it was nice that the Bills were able to get McKenzie into the end zone in Week 1 so they didn’t have to wait to find out they’re having a boy.