According to UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, per Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, he’ll get his wish at UFC 248 in Las Vegas with a scheduled title fight against the always dangerous Yoel Romero.

Adesanya said a few things have to be ironed out, which is why it hasn’t been officially announced, but “the fight is done.” He also mentioned he plans to fight three times in 2020 and didn’t rule out making the leap to the heavyweight division to settle his internet beef with Jon Jones as early as this year.

Adesanya called out Romero after No. 1 contender Paulo Costa underwent surgery to repair a left bicep injury. Costa reportedly suffered the injury during his win over Romero in August 2019. Adesanya is unbeaten in his MMA career, rattling off 18 consecutive victories including a dominant second-round knockout win over Whittaker.

The presumed challenger, Romero, has had two opportunities at UFC gold, fighting at UFC 213 in July 2017 and UFC 225 in June 2018. In both bouts he came into the fight overweight, thus he wasn’t eligible to win the title. Romero’s most recent return to the Octagon ended in another decision loss, this time at the hands of Costa at UFC 241.

But despite just one win in his last four fights — a third-round knockout over Luke Rockhold at UFC 221 — the 42-year-old Romero is apparently next in line to square off against Adesanya.