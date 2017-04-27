Getty Image

Hello, friends. We’re back this week with a short episode for you just ahead of Thursday night’s NFL Draft. The Browns have the No. 1 and No. 12 picks this year and that means they surely will manage to screw something up, or at least we as two lifelong Browns fans (that’s such a sad thing to be) are conditioned to believe that will happen.

For once, the Browns really are the story of this draft because of their two picks and reported activity in pursuing trades, so this week we have plenty of Browns talk for you, that I’m sure you all crave. However, for those that don’t love the Browns or don’t enjoy our pain as much, we also have something for you all.

Robby sat down with projected top-10 pick and former LSU star safety Jamal Adams at the P&G Style VIP Lounge in Philadelphia ahead of the draft for a quick, fun conversation about draft prep, LSU, and making sure he’s looking right for draft night.