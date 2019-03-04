Jack White Donated Money To Save A Negro League Ballpark In Detroit

Getty Image

Jack White is a fan of many things, including Detroit, baseball and old things. The White Stripes guitarist and general raconteur loves records and keeping alive traditions, which is why it makes complete sense that he’d partner with a group that’s saving a Negro League ballpark in his hometown of Detroit.

White has donated $10,000 to a foundation set up to save Hamtramck Stadium, which was built in 1930 and played host to countless Negro League baseball games as the home of the Detroit Stars. A number of Negro League legends, including Satchel Paige and Josh Gibson, played in the park over the years and preserving that history is an important and often untold part of baseball in America.

The ballpark is on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places, but that doesn’t always mean the money is there to keep a historic building standing as time and the elements do their best to break these facilities down.