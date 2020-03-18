The Jaguars Will Trade Nick Foles To The Bears For A Fourth-Round Pick

The Jacksonville Jaguars decided to bring Nick Foles on board last year after his Super Bowl-winning tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles came to an end. Jacksonville signed Foles to a deal worth $88 million, and thanks to injuries and the emergence of Gardner Minshew, he only started four games during the 2019 campaign.

As a result, it was believed that Foles was extremely available in trade talks this offseason, and on Wednesday afternoon, that came to fruition. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Foles is on his way to Chicago, as the Bears will give up a fourth-round draft pick to bring him on board.

QB trade: Jacksonville is trading QB Nick Foles to Chicago for the Bears’ compensatory fourth-round pick, sources tell ESPN. Bears’ coaches such as Matt Nagy have worked with Foles in past and know him well. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2020

The move was eventually confirmed by Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Nick Foles to the #Bears, as @AdamSchefter said. There will be a restructured contract to make the trade happen. Fourth-round pick. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 18, 2020

The deal makes sense for Jacksonville, which now gets to completely turn the reins over to Minshew. On the other side of the coin, it’s an interesting move by Chicago, as the team has a quarterback in Mitchell Trubisky who hasn’t always been reliable over the course of his career.

Foles, meanwhile, has worked with Chiefs coach Matt Nagy in the past, as Nagy has coached Foles in both Philadelphia and Kansas City over the course of their respective careers. The Bears have a championship-caliber defense and plenty of skill position talent, and if they’re lucky, either Trubisky will take a step forward now that he’s being pushed or Foles will be able to get close to the level that he was at when he led the Eagles to a Super Bowl in relief of Carson Wentz.