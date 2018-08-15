Getty Image

Since arriving in the NFL as a top-five pick in the 2016 draft, Jalen Ramsey has been highly effective on the field and wildly entertaining when he steps outside the white lines. Ramsey is already one of the best defensive backs in the NFL and the former Florida State star also isn’t shy about expressing his opinion, positive or negative, about a wide variety of topics.

That legendary candor was on full display this week in an interview with Clay Skipper of GQ and, while the entire thing is definitely worth a read for full context on Ramsey’s thoughts, he centers on opposing quarterbacks in a striking way. Along the way, Ramsey delivers his viewpoint on more than a dozen quarterbacks but two signal-callers caught his wrath more than the others: Buffalo Bills rookie Josh Allen and Baltimore Ravens veteran Joe Flacco.

“I think [Buffalo Bills draft pick Josh] Allen is trash,” Ramsey said. “I don’t care what nobody say. He’s trash. And it’s gonna show too. That’s a stupid draft pick to me. We play them this year, and I’m excited as hell. I hope he’s their starting quarterback.”