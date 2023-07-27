Jalen Ramsey Will Have Knee Surgery And Miss The Start Of The Season

The Miami Dolphins made one of the splashier trades of the offseason when they went out and got former All-Pro corner Jalen Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams.

Ramsey figured to immediately upgrade the Dolphins pass defense, which had its struggles at times in 2022, but the star defensive back will not be on the field when Miami opens its season against Justin Herbert and the Chargers in Week 1. That’s because on Thursday, Ramsey went down with a left knee injury while covering Tyreek Hill late in the day at Dolphins training camp and was carted off the field.

According to Adam Schefter, further testing on Thursday evening revealed there was enough damage to require surgery on his left meniscus, but that he had not damaged his ACL and was expected to return at some point during the season. Per Tom Pelissero, the minimum timetable for his return is 6-8 weeks, but a firm timetable won’t be known until after surgery.

Dolphins’ six-time Pro-Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey will undergo knee surgery and is expected to miss the start of the regular season with the injury that he suffered during today’s practice, per league sources. Ramsey’s ACL is intact, though, which is a positive. pic.twitter.com/oGLxJPDpo6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 27, 2023

#Dolphins star CB Jalen Ramsey is expected to miss at least six to eight weeks because of a meniscus injury that will require surgery, per source. Doctors will determine whether to remove the meniscus or repair it, which would be a much longer recovery. pic.twitter.com/UunjoutZrg — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 27, 2023

Ramsey, for his part, seems to be staying positive and in good spirits despite the disheartening news that he’ll have to wait longer than expected to make his Dolphins debut.

I’ll be back on that field stronger than ever… in due time! This SO minor for God’s child! I trust fully & know He got me! Im forever grateful to worship His name! I know my brothers gone hold it down until I’m back tho! 🤟🏾🧡🩵 Appreciate the love & support!

Time to get right! — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) July 27, 2023

All told, it’s a better outcome than it could’ve been, but for a Dolphins team that will be dealing with passing attacks led by Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers in their division, having Ramsey out for any extended time will make things more difficult on their defense to hold up.