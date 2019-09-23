Getty Image

Jalen Ramsey Won’t Practice Because He’s Sick, But Still Wants The Jaguars To Trade Him

Jalen Ramsey and the Jacksonville Jaguars are not off to the start they wanted in 2019, and now it seems the former is under the weather. Though the team got a win on Thursday night, a 20-7 victory over the Titans, things have been rocky for a defense expected to shine. You can now add in that ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that Ramsey informed the Jaguars he’s sick and won’t practice on Monday.

Ramsey apparently thinks he has the flu and it will impact his ability to practice this week.

Making all this a bit more complicated is that Ramsey has officially requested a trade out of Jacksonville, apparently after a falling out with the front office following a high-profile shouting match with coach Doug Marrone on the sideline two weeks ago. When news of Ramsey’s illness broke, coming a week or so after he officially went on the trade block, it was easy to speculate this is a holdout tactic. But according to reports, Ramsey really is battling a bug.

Taking it one day at a time is smart when it comes to illness, though the effects of the flu can last far longer than a few days if you don’t hydrate right and get good rest. So Ramsey is being proactive here, which is good. It’s also a lot easier to be proactive when you don’t want to play for a team, anyway. It’s entirely unclear if/when a Ramsey trade goes down if he’s under the weather, or if he will actually return to the Jaguars when healthy given the circumstances. All we know right now is, he can’t practice on Monday.

