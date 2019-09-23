Jalen Ramsey and the Jacksonville Jaguars are not off to the start they wanted in 2019, and now it seems the former is under the weather. Though the team got a win on Thursday night, a 20-7 victory over the Titans, things have been rocky for a defense expected to shine. You can now add in that ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that Ramsey informed the Jaguars he’s sick and won’t practice on Monday.

Jacksonville CB Jalen Ramsey called the Jaguars on Sunday night to inform them that he’s sick and will be unable to practice today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 23, 2019

Ramsey apparently thinks he has the flu and it will impact his ability to practice this week.

From @gmfb: #Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey called in sick late last night, telling team brass that he believes he has the flu. Add this to everything else (https://t.co/ImH466c6qj) with the Ramsey situation. pic.twitter.com/bXIJ9yCgYE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 23, 2019

Making all this a bit more complicated is that Ramsey has officially requested a trade out of Jacksonville, apparently after a falling out with the front office following a high-profile shouting match with coach Doug Marrone on the sideline two weeks ago. When news of Ramsey’s illness broke, coming a week or so after he officially went on the trade block, it was easy to speculate this is a holdout tactic. But according to reports, Ramsey really is battling a bug.

Although it cld appear dubious, I'm told Jalen Ramsey is actually legit sick coincidentally, while in the midst of demanding a trade. As for how long this plays out, my understanding is it's day-to-day at the moment as I'm told "all I know is he can't practice today." #JalenWatch — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 23, 2019

Taking it one day at a time is smart when it comes to illness, though the effects of the flu can last far longer than a few days if you don’t hydrate right and get good rest. So Ramsey is being proactive here, which is good. It’s also a lot easier to be proactive when you don’t want to play for a team, anyway. It’s entirely unclear if/when a Ramsey trade goes down if he’s under the weather, or if he will actually return to the Jaguars when healthy given the circumstances. All we know right now is, he can’t practice on Monday.