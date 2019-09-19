Alex Trebek revealed earlier in the week that he was once again undergoing chemotherapy, which is worrying news for Jeopardy! fans to say the least. He was healthy enough to film Season 36 of the show, which is airing now after a summer of reruns, but revealed on Good Morning America that he will need additional chemotherapy for his pancreatic cancer, which he made public earlier this year.

If there’s any name as synonymous with Jeopardy! as of late it’s James Holzhauer, who smashed a number of Jeopardy! records while winning more than $2 million on the show over 32 games. Holzhauer was on the show recording episodes for his historic run of wins when Trebek made public that he would undergo chemotherapy for his cancer. He also described in an interview with Good Morning America just how difficult that was to then play on a trivia game show after hearing the scary news. He called it a “gut-punch” in the interview, via AOL.com.

“Oh gosh, it was such a gut-punch to everyone in that room,” Holzhauer told Good Morning America. “It was really hard to get psyched up to play some Jeopardy! 10 minutes later after we hear this.”

Trebek’s return to Season 36 was great news for anyone who’s watched the show. And this season also brings back Holzhauer for the show’s Tournament of Champions. Holzhauer said it was great to be back, obviously, but to also see Trebek back in control of the legendary trivia show.

“It’s great to see him out here again. He’s such a consummate professional,” Holzhauer said. “It’s like nothing’s ever changed.”