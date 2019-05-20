James Holzhauer Is Back On Jeopardy And More Dominant Than Ever

YouTube

A fortnight away from the Jeopardy! buzzer certainly didn’t seem to hurt James Holzhauer. The reigning Jeopardy! champion returned after a two-week absence for the show’s annual Teacher’s Tournament, and he wasted no time returning to form against a pair of opponents that didn’t simply stand a chance.

We’ve talked a whole lot about Holzhauer while he was away, but what’s so impressive about his run on the show — now at 23 games and more than $1.7 million — is how ordinary the pro sports bettor has made a huge game on the show. Holzhauer had $49,229 heading into Final Jeopardy, snagging all three Daily Doubles and setting up another runaway victory and a chance to add a huge number to his win total.

Before the episode aired, Jeopardy put up a video on YouTube featuring some former champions, including Ken Jennings, and basically none of them seriously thought they could take him down.