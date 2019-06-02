James Holzhauer’s Daughter Is Rooting Against Him On ‘Jeopardy!’

Twitter

James Holzhauer is on the brink of history, but not everyone seems so thrilled about it. The current Jeopardy! champion needs one decent payout in a winning effort on the show to break Ken Jennings’ record for all-time regular season earnings on the show. It’s almost certain to happen on Monday, as he’s less than $60,000 away from the mark and averages well over that during his 32-game run on the show.

As Holzhauer’s time in the spotlight has waned and that spotlight has grown, there’s been plenty of talk about just how his time on the show has impacted Jeopardy! and just how long he can play his hyper-aggressive game. But as it turns out, there’s one notable person who’s firmly rooting against him.

But first, it’s time for another fun Jeopardy! video montage.