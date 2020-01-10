The first three nights of the Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time Tournament have provided high-end entertainment and, after the third edition, one member of the trio is quite close to earning the $1 million prize. While the game play is impressive in many ways, there is also plenty of sidebar entertainment, largely from the mind of James Holzhauer.

Holzhauer captured the attention of the Jeopardy! world with his personality and game play style during an epic run in 2019 and, earlier in the GOAT Tournament, he claimed some credit for the increased aggressiveness from Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter.

So far in #JeopardyGOAT: six Daily Doubles, six all-in wagers. You’re welcome, America. — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) January 8, 2020

During the airing of night three, Holzhauer hopped back on the horse now that he knew that Jennings was starting to handle Daily Doubles more aggressively, using them as a way to double up his point total.

When @KenJennings discovers he's allowed to bet it all pic.twitter.com/M0SXSaBY8n — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) January 10, 2020

Ultimately, Holzhauer saved the centerpiece of his Twitter highlight reel for near the end of the match and, well, here’s the tweet that got the most attention.

My wife is going to make me roleplay as @KenJennings tonight — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) January 10, 2020

Holzhauer already asked for more “blue” comments from Alex Trebek and, in general, he’s putting on a show even outside of the Jeopardy! format this week. It remains to be seen as to who will take down the big prize but, at the very least, everybody seems to be enjoying the process.