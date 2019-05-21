YouTube/Jeopardy

James Holzhauer’s 22-game Jeopardy! winning streak was put on hold for two weeks while the show held its annual Teacher’s Tournament, but on Monday, he returned to his familiar defending champion’s podium and dominated as he has throughout his run.

Entering Tuesday night’s episode, he was at just a shade under $1.8 million in his 23 wins, rapidly closing in on Ken Jennings’ mark of nearly $2.5 million. Jennings is Jeopardy! royalty and has parlayed his 74-game winning streak on the show into a career as an author of many books and also has served as the only expert who can speak on what Holzhauer is doing with real authority.

Jennings has stated previously he wouldn’t have the stomach for Holzhauer’s aggressive betting strategy, but he’s long been one of Jeopardy James’ biggest supporters. There are many that feel he’s ruining the show with his dominance, but the ratings and Jennings disagree.