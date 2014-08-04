Japanese Pole Fighting Is The Combat Sport We Desperately Need Here In America

Senior Editor
08.04.14

Every few years an amazing clip emerges from Bo-Taoshi, a suicidal Japanese sport that involves pulling a person off a pole. That’s it. That’s the whole sport. A guy climbs on a pole, sits on it (heh) and his teammates defend it from crazy people trying to pull him off. It’s the ultimate drunk, frat party and WHY DON’T THEY HAVE THIS IN AMERICA DAMMIT!

Anyway, this latest video features one of the most amazing moments in Bo-Taoshi history—the double kick to the noggin defense. It gets going at the 2:50 mark.

I think I need to see that moment over and over and over.

And here we thought the NFL had a concussion problem. They ain’t got nothing on Bo-Taoshi.

