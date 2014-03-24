Japanese Soccer Meets Human Bowling In The Best Goal Celebration Of The Week

#Soccer
03.24.14 4 years ago 6 Comments

This weekend’s been all about NCAA Tournament celebrations and Duke schadenfreude, but we think our favorite celebration of the week goes to Japanese midfielder Hidetoshi Wakui and his expert bowling skills.

Here’s the pertinent information, from the YouTube description:

This awesome celebration comes from the Estonian Tallinn derby between Nomme Kalju and Flora.

31 year old Japanese midfielder Hidetoshi Wakui 和久井秀俊 gave Kalju the lead in the 21st minute.

The celebration that followed was priceless, as his teammates pretended to be pins for a game of bowling.

Unsurprisingly, Wakui bowled them over with his brilliant bowling skills. The game ended 1-1

Prepare to be soccer’d over by this wonderful bowling celebration:

It’s the natural evolution of the Prince Fielder walk-off.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Soccer
TAGSAWESOME CELEBRATIONSBOWLINGCELEBRATIONSGOALSJAPANSOCCER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 24 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP