Jared Goff Will Reportedly Agree To A Four-Year Contract Extension With The Rams

Associate Editor
09.03.19

Getty Image

Jared Goff is cashing in on his prolific 2018 campaign in a big way. According to multiple media reports, Goff and the Los Angeles Rams are going to agree on a lucrative contract extension that will keep the 24-year-old signal caller as the face of the franchise for the foreseeable future.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the two sides have kept getting closer and closer to the finish line on a deal that will lead to the Rams giving Goff the most guaranteed money in the history of the NFL.

Adam Schefter of ESPN chimed in to confirm not only that a deal is on the horizon, but that it’s essentially done at this point.

