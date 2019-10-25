Jason Officially Has A New Favorite Quarterback On ‘The Good Place’

The Good Place grows closer to its end with every episode, and as the show reaches its endgame, we’re also getting a bit more clarity about what happened between a boy, a not-a-girl, and a former AFC South quarterback.

Jason’s love affair with former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles has been well-documented, and the real-life ascent of Bortles from after-ran to playoff quarterback was strange enough that it was actually mentioned on the show. So when Bortles left the team, it had to be addressed as well.

When we last left Jason’s love affair with both the Jacksonville Jaguars and a non-human intelligence entity, Janet told him that they couldn’t be together and also that Bortles was cut by the Jaguars. It’s hard to tell which news he took harder, and it took him a while to get his mojo back. Thursday’s episode of the show, however, was much happier for both Jason’s love of Janet and the Jaguars.

Spoilers incoming for those not caught up, but Jason and Michael spearheaded a rescue mission to the bad place to find the real Janet, as an evil interloper had replaced her and was tampering with the experiment.

That included breaking up with Jason, and there’s a touching moment in the episode where he calls Janet “girl” and it helps her realized it’s the real Jason, something that helped Jason realize it was Bad Janet an episode ago.

At the end of the episode, though, Janet is forced to re-break some bad news to Jason about Bortles and the Jaguars, news that Jason had also assumed was a lie to upset him.

“Bad Janet was so mean to me,” Jason said to not-a-girl Good Janet. “She told me so many lies. Like, she said that the Jags cut Blake Bortles. Can you believe that?”