Jeff Jarrett Joined AEW And Hit Darby Allin With A Guitar

Jeff Jarrett has had quite the 2022, guest refereeing WWE SummerSlam, partnering with Jay Lethal in defeat to Ric Flair and his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, at the Ric Flair’s Last Match event, and now joining AEW.

On Wednesday night Dynamite, Lethal settled the score with Darby Allin thanks to some help from Sonjay Dutt, Satnam Singh, and a new colleague, Cole Karter. Dressed up as Sting, Karter hit Allin in the ribs with a bat, setting him up for Lethal Injection and the win for Lethal. After the match, while Sting’s music played, Jarrett hit the ring from behind, turned Allin and snapped a guitar shot to the head, busting him open in the process.

After the guitar shot, Jarret chastised Allin, telling him he just got a lesson from the last outlaw and whatever you worship becomes your weakness.

Jarrett proceeded to call out the locker room, the announce team, the production team and the AEW fan base, talking up his family’s participation in the pro wrestling business for over 75 years. Jarrett ended his debut to a chorus of “You still suck” chants while telling the audience before he’s done in AEW, there’s going to be full body bags.

