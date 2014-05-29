Jeff Van Gundy Took A Subtle Jab At NBA Referees Regarding LeBron James

The NBA officiating conspiracy theorists and referee truthers were buzzing pretty hard last night, as the Indiana Pacers managed to pull off an 93-90 win over the Miami Heat to keep the Eastern Conference Finals alive for at least one more game. The Pacers received a gift from the heavens early on, when LeBron James found himself in quick foul trouble, which is something that almost never happens to the King in his already legendary career. In fact, as the ESPN NBA Playoffs crew pointed out last night after James’s second foul, he hasn’t fouled out of a regular season game in five years. What a fun fact, right?
Jeff Van Gundy thinks that it’s a lot of fun, actually. So fun that he didn’t even need to say anything to let us tin foil hat-wearing NBA fans know exactly what he was talking about. *wink wink, nudge nudge, thrown in David Stern’s dungeon with the guy who rigs the draft lottery each year* He may be retired, but he still runs the dungeon.
Please can someone give Mark Jackson or Jeff Van Gundy another coaching job. Those two in the booth together is just unbearable. They spend a huge part of the game simply trying to antagonize one another.
Which is precisely why they’re the best pair of announcers in the game.
To each their own I guess. I can’t stand them.
I think I’d be fine with either Van Gundy or Jackson as a single commentator, but the two of them together is annoyingly redundant.
All JVG does in a Heat game is just talk shit about Miami.
He’s stil made about that fight many moons ago, LOL what a fucktard.
use of the word “fucktard”
Well, on the plus side if you like Jordan over James, last night pretty much proved your point as to why Jordan will always be better than James.
May 28, 2014: Lebron passed off. #Jordanwouldhaveshot.
Passing for the 3 was the better play here. So, it kind of proves the opposite of what you said.
not when you are the best player of all-time… its never the best play
Yea, the best player of all-time running into a triple team and passing to an open player on the wing for a shot at the win is never better than forcing up a highly contested off balance two point shot. Is that you Allen Iverson?
1. He had gotten into the lane and run right into Roy Hibbert, the best interior defender in the league. I really don’t think the “worst” scenario for him is drawing a foul.
2. When you’re down by two in the waning seconds, a 3 pointer gives you a much better chance to win than a 2. This isn’t Jordan vs LeBron, it’s just math.
3. Who gives a rat’s molted ballsack if Jordan is more “alpha male” than LeBron. He definitely is, and it definitely means fuck all when deciding who is the better basketball player.
Burnsy where were you two years ago, when in their draft-lottery show open, the ESPN host asked the panel who would win the No. 1 pick (Anthony Davis). It was a strange question to throw out there, what with the lotto picks being determined strictly by… ahem… chance. I wish I could recall who it was — I’m pretty sure it was one of the Barry boys — but this in-studio commentator immediately chimed in and said “Hornets.” So then the host PRESSES him on it, and Maybe Barry, knowing his teevee career was over if he said what he was really thinking, just shakes his head and mumbles… “Hornets.” I guess I’m the only one who saw that. Needless to say, minutes later the then-New Orleans Hornets received the No. 1 pick .
I don’t subscribe to every NBA conspiracy theory, but I’m definitely on board with two things: First, you will never convince me that the rights to Anthony Davis wasn’t a condition of the sale of the then-New Orleans Hornets to Tom Benson. The league had been running that zombie franchise for years, could not unload it — and of course wouldn’t let Chris Paul go to the Lakers.
Of course the other thing is the Minnesota Timberwolves will nevereverneverneverever get the first pick. But that one’s understandable, since the Wolves would eff it all to hell anyway…
It’s not a conspiracy, it’s just business.
The NBA needs Miami in the finals, especially with a smaller-market team coming out of the West. They just don’t want the semis over too soon — too much ad time already sold and left to burn off before the inevitably low-rated finals.
or the refs grew a pair and realized LeBron would be in foul trouble every game if they officiated the game correctly
Also disappointed that Brandon didn’t invoke Goldust’s name in a post about Lance Stephenson blowing in LeBron’s ear, but I guess he’s busy today. Seems like a missed opportunity though…
The refs and the NBA definitely fixed game 5 for the sake of money by extending the series. The best way of doing it was to have LBJ in foul trouble.
Lots of games in the NBA are fixed, not only game 5 of this series.