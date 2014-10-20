Jenn Sterger Waited Years To Unleash This Brett Favre D*ck Joke

If you’re a college football fan, you’re likely familiar with Jenn Sterger. Six years ago, she was discovered by Brent Musburger during an ABC broadcast of a Florida State game. She parlayed her “work” as an FSU cowgirl into a writing gig with SI, and later as a Gameday Host for the New York Jets. It was there that Sterger became acquainted with quarterback Brett Favre.

Getty Image

In the fall of 2010, a story surfaced about an alleged relationship between Sterger and Favre. Moreover, the story included scandalous details and a photo of Favre’s penis (allegedly). Favre admitted to sending text messages to Ms. Sterger but never the photo.

Since then Sterger has all but disappeared from the public eye, though she did have a brief stint on Fuel TV as a reporter. Last night, after Peyton Manning broke Brett Favre’s TD passing record, Sterger emerged from a deep slumber to deliver this joke.

And folks, that’s how you stay relevant.