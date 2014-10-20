Jenn Sterger Waited Years To Unleash This Brett Favre D*ck Joke

Senior Editor
10.20.14 29 Comments

If you’re a college football fan, you’re likely familiar with Jenn Sterger. Six years ago, she was discovered by Brent Musburger during an ABC broadcast of a Florida State game. She parlayed her “work” as an FSU cowgirl into a writing gig with SI, and later as a Gameday Host for the New York Jets. It was there that Sterger became acquainted with quarterback Brett Favre.

Jenn Sterger

Getty Image

In the fall of 2010, a story surfaced about an alleged relationship between Sterger and Favre. Moreover, the story included scandalous details and a photo of Favre’s penis (allegedly). Favre admitted to sending text messages to Ms. Sterger but never the photo.

Since then Sterger has all but disappeared from the public eye, though she did have a brief stint on Fuel TV as a reporter. Last night, after Peyton Manning broke Brett Favre’s TD passing record, Sterger emerged from a deep slumber to deliver this joke.

And folks, that’s how you stay relevant.

Around The Web

TAGSBRETT FAVREJENN STERGERPENIS JOKES

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP