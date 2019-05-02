‘Jeopardy!’ Champ James Holzhauer Dreamed Of Working For A Major League Baseball Team

James Holzhauer’s love of sports is well known. Prior to making over $1.5 million on Jeopardy!, he made his living betting on sports in Las Vegas, where he’s a massive fan of the city’s NHL team, the Golden Knights.

He also is a Cubs fan, having grown up in Naperville, Illinois, and before he took his analytical brain to the world of sports betting he had a dream of working for an MLB team. The dominant Jeopardy! champion recently responded to a column in the Washington Post that he was a “menace” to the show by saying his original plan was to work in an MLB front office and ruin baseball, but had to settle for ruining Jeopardy!.

