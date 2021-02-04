Jerry Jeudy is among the latest in a long line of elite wide receivers to come out of Alabama, as he and teammate Henry Ruggs III were each drafted in the first round a year ago. This year, Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle figure to join them in the NFL, as the Tide have become a pipeline for top receivers coming into the NFL.

Jeudy had a solid if unspectacular first season in the NFL, catching 56 passes for 856 yards and three touchdowns, partially due to a lack of a full season of health from Drew Lock, as four players started at quarterback for the Broncos this season. Still, Jeudy looks inward when asked about his rookie season, pointing out his own mistakes that kept him from having the breakout year he hoped to in his first year in the NFL.

We got a chance to talk with Jeudy over Zoom on behalf of Old Spice on Thursday to get his thoughts on his rookie year, that incredible Alabama receiver room, his one bit of advice for Mike Evans against the Chiefs secondary, and a pressing question he has for Ruggs.

To start, I just want to get your thoughts on your rookie season, how you thought it went and the experience of your first year in the NFL?

I feel like I had an average season, but I feel like I could’ve had a better season if I hadn’t had all them drops. Basically, I’m feeling like without the drops I had a pretty decent season. So, yeah.

I was going to ask what the area you were looking to improve on the most this offseason. Is that it just making sure you’re bringing everything in.

Oh yeah. Yeah, just making sure I catch everything. Make sure I catch contested ones, the easy ones. All of ’em.

You played with Henry Ruggs and DeVonta Smith at Alabama. What was the competition level like in that Alabama wide receiver room internally and how did you guys push each other?