Jerry Jeudy is among the latest in a long line of elite wide receivers to come out of Alabama, as he and teammate Henry Ruggs III were each drafted in the first round a year ago. This year, Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle figure to join them in the NFL, as the Tide have become a pipeline for top receivers coming into the NFL.
Jeudy had a solid if unspectacular first season in the NFL, catching 56 passes for 856 yards and three touchdowns, partially due to a lack of a full season of health from Drew Lock, as four players started at quarterback for the Broncos this season. Still, Jeudy looks inward when asked about his rookie season, pointing out his own mistakes that kept him from having the breakout year he hoped to in his first year in the NFL.
We got a chance to talk with Jeudy over Zoom on behalf of Old Spice on Thursday to get his thoughts on his rookie year, that incredible Alabama receiver room, his one bit of advice for Mike Evans against the Chiefs secondary, and a pressing question he has for Ruggs.
To start, I just want to get your thoughts on your rookie season, how you thought it went and the experience of your first year in the NFL?
I feel like I had an average season, but I feel like I could’ve had a better season if I hadn’t had all them drops. Basically, I’m feeling like without the drops I had a pretty decent season. So, yeah.
I was going to ask what the area you were looking to improve on the most this offseason. Is that it just making sure you’re bringing everything in.
Oh yeah. Yeah, just making sure I catch everything. Make sure I catch contested ones, the easy ones. All of ’em.
You played with Henry Ruggs and DeVonta Smith at Alabama. What was the competition level like in that Alabama wide receiver room internally and how did you guys push each other?
Oh yeah we most definitely competed, but I think that’s what made us so tight, made us such a great receiving corps just by the way we compete, the way we went out there in practice each and every day. Just that standard we had for ourselves and I felt that was what made us so dynamic.
What is some advice you’d give DeVonta about being a professional as he gets ready to come into the NFL himself and make that step to the next level?
The biggest thing I’d tell him is, really just knowing how to manage your time. Coming into the NFL, you got a lot of free time on your hands and it could be a lot of distractions. So you just want to know what your main priorities and just knowing how to set a schedule and everything else you got. At the end of the day, football is football. You’ve been playin this your whole life, just keep doin what you’re doin.
I talked with Quinnen Williams earlier this year about the Alabama football fraternity, what does that give you as a player having guys you can call and resources whenever you might have a question?
It’s always great to have resources. It’s great to have people to call on to give you information about this or that. So just having all them and all the resources is great.
You played the Chiefs twice this year and know what their defense likes to do. Let’s say Mike Evans called you up to get some thoughts on their secondary, what’s the scouting report you’d give him?
I’d talk to Mike Evans like [puts hand up to his ear like a phone], ‘Aye, Mike, go deep first play. Run a go route.’ That’s it.
That’s it.
That’s it. Go ball. Go deep.
What is your pick for the Super Bowl?
I got the Chiefs. I got the Chiefs winning.
What do have going on with Old Spice this week on TikTok and how can fans get involved with that?
Yeah just check out my TikTok, JerryJeudy, I got Old Spice #ThisorThatSBLV Challenge and you’ll see it.
I’m talking with Henry Ruggs later, what should I ask him?
You should ask him how do you let Jerry Jeudy beat you by five yards in the 100 when you run a 4.24.
[laughs] I will be sure to ask him that, Jerry.
[laughs] Bet.