JETPACKS KICK ASS

Sherwood Films sent this clip of Eric Scott in Scotland attempted to break his own jetpack speed record at some auto show. No, like a real jetpack. The jetpack is powered by steam through a catalytic reaction, so even you treehuggers can appreciate this. Scott was cited by local police for his jetpack speed–over 60 miles per hour–and was given three tickets “that I’m almost certainly not going to pay.” When you have a jetpack, you can do whatever you want.