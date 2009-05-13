JETPACKS KICK ASS

Sherwood Films sent this clip of Eric Scott in Scotland attempted to break his own jetpack speed record at some auto show. No, like a real jetpack. The jetpack is powered by steam through a catalytic reaction, so even you treehuggers can appreciate this. Scott was cited by local police for his jetpack speed–over 60 miles per hour–and was given three tickets “that I’m almost certainly not going to pay.” When you have a jetpack, you can do whatever you want.
I didn’t realize that Scotland has such strict jetpack speeding laws.
my favorite part was when the entire Go Fast Racing video was shown in slow motion.
his second run was cut short when someone tied a bungee cord from a fence to his jetpack.
Not pay his tickets, huh? What are they going to do, take away his jetpack license?
Cop: “We’re suspending your license- you’re grounded mister!”
Scott: “Whatever- you’re not even my real dad!”
Maybe if he’d used that peroxide on his face when he was a teenager he wouldn’t have to wear that ridiculous goatee.
That’s amazing. It RAINS in Scotland?
hiya heres the normal speed with no music and a little bit of the actual jet pack sound hope you like.
[www.youtube.com]