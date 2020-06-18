Jets All-Pro Safety Jamal Adams Has Requested A Trade

The New York Jets, like the rest of the NFL, remain in a holding pattern while still hoping to be able to play the 2020 NFL season as scheduled. As they look ahead to bringing players back for training camp, the Jets still needed to figure out the situation with All-Pro safety Jamal Adams, who has voiced his displeasure with a lack of a long-term extension.

There had previously been reports earlier in the year that Adams had requested a trade from the Jets, but the two sides had both denied that was the case. Now, however, the official trade request has come from Adams, per numerous reports, as the Jets have clearly not come close enough to his contract demands to make him feel a deal will be able to get worked out and would like to have permission to find a team elsewhere that would.

The Jets-Jamal Adams situation continues to deteriorate. Adams informed the team he wants to be traded, a source tells ESPN. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) June 18, 2020

Jets All-Pro safety Jamal Adams has officially requested permission to seek a trade. The Jets have not yet granted him that. pic.twitter.com/7k45CG8mH8 — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) June 18, 2020

As Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News notes, the Jets have not given him that permission and have said all along they still plan on keeping him long-term, but the relationship between the young star safety and the Jets seems to have reached a breaking point. There would be plenty of teams that would be interested in Adams services, as he’s one of the top safeties in the game and is versatile in his abilities as a ball-hawk against the pass and being a willing, physical presence against the run.

Now it’s on the Jets to make one last gasp effort to mend fences with Adams and give him the contract he wants, or grant him permission to seek a trade with a team that’s willing to give him the money and years he’s looking for.