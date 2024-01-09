For the first time since 1997, the Michigan Wolverines are the champions of the college football world. Michigan faced off against Washington in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday night, and behind a tough running game and a defense that put the clamps on one of the best offenses in America, the Wolverines were able to come out on top, 34-13.

It didn’t look like the final score was going to be that one-sided, as the Huskies had chance after chance to tie things up. But between Michael Penix’s radar just being a little off, drops by a brilliant skill position group, or Michigan’s ferocious defense making monster plays, the Wolverines were able to keep them at arm’s length. And as the game reached its conclusion, there was only one thing left to do: Dump a big cooler of Gatorade on Jim Harbaugh. The issue is that Harbaugh was a pretty good athlete in his day, so he was able to step right out of the way.

This would have been a very nice moment for Harbaugh, but unfortunately for him, Michigan’s players were persistent and eventually got him.

Here's the eventual Harbaugh gatorade bath pic.twitter.com/Fj5ajHWL59 — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) January 9, 2024

There are a whole lot of rumors that Harbaugh could be on his way back to the NFL after this game, and while getting a little Gatorade poured on him probably won’t make up his mind one way or another, well, you never know.