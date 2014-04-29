Jimmy Fallon Helped Robinson Cano Get Used To Boos From Yankees Fans The Hard Way

Booing is not a victimless crime.
To get Seattle Mariner Robinson Cano ready for his return to Yankee Stadium, the park he dominated for almost a decade, Jimmy Fallon got him to stand behind a giant picture of SEATTLE MARINER ROBINSON CANO and got Yankees fans to boo it. The results are magic, whether it’s the varying levels of venom and commitment from the Yankees faithful or how quickly they become happy, chattering friends when Robinson steps out to greet them.
I just wanted one guy to keep booing him when he was real.
You and me both.
Even if someone said “I’m still going to boo you tonight” that would have been better.
Even if they laughed, smiled, shook his hand and then booed him after the fact would have been fine
I would love to sit here and fantasize about how I would have kept booing him, asked him for $20, tell him hes a moron for going to such a bad team with such and unfriendly hitter ballpark, told him we are doing just fine without him… but I probably would have just laughed and shook his hand like everyone else than hated myself later
They likely wouldn’t have showed anybody who would have kept booing, to keep up the friendly “these tourists are cowards/everyone loves Cano being Cano” narrative.