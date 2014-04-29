Jimmy Fallon Helped Robinson Cano Get Used To Boos From Yankees Fans The Hard Way

#Seattle Mariners #Baseball #The Tonight Show #MLB #Jimmy Fallon
Pro Wrestling Editor
04.29.14 5 Comments

Booing is not a victimless crime.

To get Seattle Mariner Robinson Cano ready for his return to Yankee Stadium, the park he dominated for almost a decade, Jimmy Fallon got him to stand behind a giant picture of SEATTLE MARINER ROBINSON CANO and got Yankees fans to boo it. The results are magic, whether it’s the varying levels of venom and commitment from the Yankees faithful or how quickly they become happy, chattering friends when Robinson steps out to greet them.

I just wanted one guy to keep booing him when he was real.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Seattle Mariners#Baseball#The Tonight Show#MLB#Jimmy Fallon
TAGSBaseballbooingjimmy fallonMLBROBINSON CANOSEATTLE MARINERSTHE TONIGHT SHOWThe Tonight Show Starring Jimmy FallonYANKEES FANS

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP