Jimmy Fallon Helped Robinson Cano Get Used To Boos From Yankees Fans The Hard Way

Booing is not a victimless crime.

To get Seattle Mariner Robinson Cano ready for his return to Yankee Stadium, the park he dominated for almost a decade, Jimmy Fallon got him to stand behind a giant picture of SEATTLE MARINER ROBINSON CANO and got Yankees fans to boo it. The results are magic, whether it’s the varying levels of venom and commitment from the Yankees faithful or how quickly they become happy, chattering friends when Robinson steps out to greet them.

I just wanted one guy to keep booing him when he was real.