Aaron Rodgers will be scanning the field for a very different receiving corps for the Green Bay Packers this fall. Though free agency doesn’t start until Thursday, teams are lining up deals with free agents and retooling their rosters this week in anticipation for the upcoming league year.

The Packers made a big splash in the receiving game on Tuesday, agreeing to terms with former Seattle Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham.

The deal was reported by Adam Schefter on Tuesday afternoon, and it later came with a very surprising follow-up: the Packers are releasing Jordy Nelson as well.