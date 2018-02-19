J.J. Watt Wants To Know If His Fans Prefer ‘Fortnite’ Or ‘Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds’

02.18.18 3 weeks ago

Getty Image / Epic Games

It started with a simple question — Fortnite or Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds? Thanks to Houston Texans star J.J. Watt, we now know that at least his followers on Twitter overwhelmingly support Epic Games’ Fortnite, but that doesn’t mean people agree with them. That said, PUBG‘s player base is lowering while the free to play Fortnite is becoming the biggest game in the world. They’re not completely the same, but they share DNA within the battle royale genre. Now we’re going to have this argument possibly forever, like Madden vs. 2K or Mario vs. Sonic.

Here’s where it all began:

Watt then got a little more scientific with it and started a poll that at this point, is overwhelmingly in favor of Fortnite with a 77 percent to 23 percent difference. That doesn’t mean those people are correct. Of course, different strokes for different folks, but it’s clear there were some people in Watt’s comments that have played both and understood the differences.

