The world of NFL broadcasting saw a gigantic shake-up over the offseason, as Amazon, ESPN, Fox, and NBC all made huge moves to overhaul their top teams for football games. Perhaps the biggest move came for ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast, which took Joe Buck and Troy Aikman away from Fox and put them on their weekly NFL broadcast.

Getting Buck, in particular, was a gigantic move, as the veteran broadcaster wore a number of hats over the years for Fox beyond the NFL. Reports indicated he’d get the chance to do a handful of other things with ESPN outside of Monday Night Football, and according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Buck’s first full-time appearance on the Worldwide Leader’s airwaves will come during a Manningcast-style program during the PGA Championship.

Buck will lead a “Manningcast” for the PGA Championship later this month, The Post has learned. He will be joined by ESPN golf analyst Michael Collins, who is known as the “ESPN Caddie.”

… The Buck-cast will be on all four days of the PGA Championship, beginning Thursday, May 19. The first and second round Buck-cast shows will begin on ESPN, while the traditional live golf coverage starts on ESPN+.

Buck has experience calling majors in the past, as he was the lead voice for Fox’s broadcasts when they had television rights for golf. Per Marchand, the expectation is that “A List” guests will join Buck and Collins.