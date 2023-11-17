Joe Burrow Will Miss The Rest Of The Year With A Torn Wrist Ligament

The Cincinnati Bengals face an uphill climb to earn a spot in the postseason, and on Friday afternoon, we learned that things are going to get even more difficult. Zac Taylor announced that star quarterback Joe Burrow will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ligament in his right wrist. While there is no official word on what comes next, Taylor said that Burrow will likely need to undergo surgery.

BREAKING: #Bengals QB Joe Burrow will be out for the season due to the right wrist injury suffered on Thursday night in Baltimore, per team source. Torn a ligament and likely to require surgery. Jake Browning takes over at QB. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) November 17, 2023

#Bengals QB Joe Burrow is out for the year with a torn ligament, per coach Zac Taylor. He had his MRI this morning. Jake Browning, who finished last night, is his backup. pic.twitter.com/JbjGaYssAL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 17, 2023

Burrow suffered the injury on Thursday night during the team’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens, with Taylor indicating that it came on what appeared to be an otherwise innocuous tackle by Jadeveon Clowney. Burrow threw a touchdown pass to Joe Mixon but was in some visible pain after the ball left his hand. He went to the sideline and attempted to throw, but couldn’t do it without some serious discomfort, which led to him going to the locker room and missing the remainder of the game.

After going to the locker room, Burrow was replaced by Jake Browning, who is now slated to take over under center for the remainder of the season. Browning completed eight of his 14 pass attempts for 68 yards and one touchdown as the Bengals lost, 34-20.