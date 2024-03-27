Watch Joe Milton Throw A Football Over Them Mountains

Quarterbacks are the dominant topic of conversation in the 2024 NFL Draft, as is often the case. It’s the most important position on the football field in the modern game and every team is desperate to find the guy that can turn their franchise around like what we saw in Houston with C.J. Stroud.

At the top, Caleb Williams seems like a lock to go No. 1 to Chicago, but after him there’s all kinds of rumors about what order the other three top QBs — Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, and J.J. McCarthy — will go. After that trio, there’s a bit of a gap to the next quarterbacks expected to come off the board, headlined by Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr., one of whom could be a mid-to-late first round selection depending on how the early run on QBs goes.

After that, there’s some Day 2 or Day 3 names that have created some buzz for themselves during the pre-Draft process, with Michael Pratt from Tulane earning praise and Joe Milton from Tennessee unsurprisingly shining in the workout portion of the process.

Milton, who spent three years at Michigan before another three years with the Vols, has always been a guy that looks like he should be a really good quarterback. He has prototypical size (6’5, 235 pounds) and has an absolute cannon strapped to his right shoulder. He has always wowed when allowed to turn that arm loose, and there’s no better place to do that than at Pro Day where he put on a show for scouts in Knoxville.

Please enjoy the latest episode of Joe Milton Throws Ball Far:

“All right, we’re going to take the driver out.” — Joe Milton’s QB coach @JwPalms a few seconds before this throw. pic.twitter.com/0jp9ZhEQLR — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) March 27, 2024

This is a terrific followup to his Combine showing where he clocked the fastest ball speed and the longest throws of the day to the delight of everyone in Indy.

Milton is the definition of “toolsy” and it’s impossible for football coaches not to have just enough hubris to believe they could be the one that could harness all that power and get the most out of it. He never could capture that magic fully in Ann Arbor or Knoxville over his six years of college football, having his best year in his final one at Tennessee, but if nothing else he should be able to carve out a professional career off the hope all that arm talent can somehow come together into a complete quarterbacking package — or, at the least, playing scout team and being able to mimic any of the NFL’s livest arms in practice.