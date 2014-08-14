Here’s Joe Nathan Making An Obscene Gesture At Tigers Fans

Joe Nathan was supposed to be to be an upgrade over Jose Valverde. He was supposed to be the guy who shored up the Detroit Tigers bullpen. He was supposed to be the guy shutting down an opponent in Game 7 of the World Series. Sadly, he appears to be nothing more than a washed-up pitcher, a has-been with a crappy attitude.
For the second time this year, Nathan was caught on camera engaging angry Tigers fans at the end of a game. He’s not very smart, is he?
The numbers on Joe Nathan are bad—a 5.11 ERA, a 1.57 WHIP, 7 blown saves. All the while collecting a hefty $10 million this year.
But yes Joe, it’s the fans fault. It’s the fans giving up bombs like it’s Baghdad. It’s the fans going spread-eagle, letting the opposing team go to town on them. Sure.
Joe, take I-75 south, don’t stop until you hit the Ohio border.
Thanks.
(Via @dennisfithian)
It’s everyone else’s fault that he sucks goat dick this year. I can’t believe the rest of the team hasn’t given this turd a code red yet. 7 blown saves, I can’t believe they keep throwing his ass back out there.
Even with the other issues the Tigers could still be on top of the AL Central comfortably if he hadn’t blown even half those saves.
Joe Nathan had a few good seasons, but I never thought he was one of the great closers. The Yankees in particular mostly always had his number, famously in ’09. Detroit’s collapse has been stunning.
Twins fan here. Sad to see Nathan going out like this, but he’s had a great career. In ’09 it was obvious his arm was fried, and he ended up missing the entire 2010 season. The other time the Yankees got Nathan in the postseason, in ’04, was when the Twins tried to get a third inning out of him to finish off an extra-inning win. So yeah, he’s had postseason failures, but there were circumstances.
For the bulk of his time with the Twins, he was about the next best thing to Rivera. Even past his prime with the Rangers, he was still pretty good. But I guess the Tigers can’t have a decent closer, ever.
I’m just happy Tubesteak weighed in.
opinions, i haz them.
How is this gesture obscene? I don’t even think I know its meaning. I only know some people get mad about it.
I think its an italian gesture for go fuck yourself or something. I know walking boil Antonin Scalia has done it a few times at people he doesn’t like.
@judasdubois
Don’t you dare talk about boils that way.
Uh, Ohio doesn’t want him. Send him over to Indiana.
Why is it the Tigers cant find a closer lately? Valverde went from clutch to joke. Nathan went from good to god awful. Beniot went from decent in reg. season to bad come playoffs? And Rondon…. lets not talk about Rondon.
They could build a time machine, somehow convince Prime Mariano Rivera to pitch for them, and he’d be an absolute mess.
I just don’t get it.
Yes, please, don’t bring up Rondon. I’m not over that yet.