Here’s Joe Nathan Making An Obscene Gesture At Tigers Fans

Joe Nathan was supposed to be to be an upgrade over Jose Valverde. He was supposed to be the guy who shored up the Detroit Tigers bullpen. He was supposed to be the guy shutting down an opponent in Game 7 of the World Series. Sadly, he appears to be nothing more than a washed-up pitcher, a has-been with a crappy attitude.

For the second time this year, Nathan was caught on camera engaging angry Tigers fans at the end of a game. He’s not very smart, is he?

The numbers on Joe Nathan are bad—a 5.11 ERA, a 1.57 WHIP, 7 blown saves. All the while collecting a hefty $10 million this year.

But yes Joe, it’s the fans fault. It’s the fans giving up bombs like it’s Baghdad. It’s the fans going spread-eagle, letting the opposing team go to town on them. Sure.

Joe, take I-75 south, don’t stop until you hit the Ohio border.

Thanks.

(Via @dennisfithian)