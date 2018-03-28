Here’s Proof Joe Rogan Hits Harder Than Some Of The Scariest UFC Heavyweights

03.28.18

Earlier this month the internet went crazy after Dana White was added to the latest EA Sports UFC 3 game, complete with statistics that made him one of the best light heavyweights in the organization. To say there was a bit of a backlash would be an understatement, all because people didn’t believe White’s martial arts skills were legit enough to warrant inclusion.

There was no such freak out when Joe Rogan was revealed as an unlockable player for the last game, because people who know the sport know Joe’s a jiu jitsu and taekwondo master who kicks harder than a donkey. There’s footage of Rogan teaching Georges St-Pierre kicks on the internet, and when you’re at a level when you can show GSP something special then there’s no questioning your credentials.

But wait, it gets better! New footage from Joe’s Instagram shows him at the UFC Performance Center laying down some of those thunderous kicks on a Powerkube machine that measures force. Not only did Rogan hit some pretty impressive numbers, he managed to hit the thing so hard he beat knockout artist Francis Ngannou’s score.

