Johnny Manziel Has Reportedly Been Offered A Workout By The AAF

Getty Image

Johnny Manziel’s circuitous football career may add another stop, this time back in the United States.

The Alliance of American Football has reportedly been in touch with Manziel’s camp after the former Montreal Alouettes quarterback was released by the team earlier this week and barred from signing with any other team in the Canadian Football League after violating a non-specified agreement with the league.

The AAF has offered Manziel a workout, and if he were to accept, the San Antonio Commanders would have first dibs on signing the former Cleveland Browns quarterback because he played college football at Texas A&M. If the Commanders chose to pass on Manziel, the remaining seven teams would have a shot at adding him to their roster.

“If talent-wise this is close, the negative of (Manziel) is that there is drama with him and you are trying to win games and build a team. The positive is that he brings in fans and attention,” AAF chairman Tom Dundon told USA Today Sports.

After being released by the Alouettes, Manziel tweeted that he was looking forward to “exploring new options within the United States,” and his camp confirmed that they have been in touch with the AAF to USA Today Sports.

I want to thank Coach Sherman, my teammates, and the CFL fans. My time there reestablished my love for the game of football and the work that goes into it. I look forward to exploring new options within the United States. — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) February 27, 2019

Manziel was released by the Browns in 2016. He signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL in May of 2018 before being traded to the Alouettes in July. In eight games as the starting quarterback for Montreal, Manziel threw for 1,290 yards, completing 64.2 percent of his passes and tossing five touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also ran for 214 yards.