Jon Bones Jones Announces His Retirement In The Hopes Of Never Becoming Tito Ortiz

Back in April, UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey mildly shocked the world when she announced her retirement dot dot dot in two years, explaining that it’d be the end of her quadrennial career cycle (or something) and overtly hinting that she’d rather make movies and be a popular millionaire than get punched in the face.
UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Bones Jones is jumping on that train this week, announcing that he’ll be done with MMA in four years and retired by thirty, but he’s got a much better excuse: he never wants to be Tito Ortiz.
Via MMA Junkie:
Jones is fully aware of that, and even if he’s still considered the world’s best fighter at 30, he believes continuing beyond that point would only tarnish his reputation.
“Right now, where I’m at financially, I never thought I would be, so I could honestly retire today… I just want to leave the sport with a good head on my shoulders, I don’t want to be one of these guys that are taking fights way past their prime.”
While I listen to enough rap music and watch enough pro wrestling to already be tired of people prematurely announcing their retirement to make themselves seem more important than they are, it’s not a bad rationale. The North American sports scene is built around the idea that we’re all hoarders who can’t let go, so guys stick around way too long through some combination of familiarity and pity until they’re totally broken down, quarter-assed versions of the things we loved. Movies and TV are like that, too. How many seasons did ‘The Office’ get after it’d spoiled? Don’t even get me started on ‘The Simpsons.’
So yeah, hey, maybe Jon Jones wants to show his grandkids that he has all ten toes intact. That’s not a bad thing. Maybe he’ll hold the title for four more years and retire as champion. He should just go ahead and announce that now.
Here is a comprehensive list of fighters that walked away when they should have.
1. Rocky Marciano
That’s it. Short list no?
2. Jim Brown
3. Marvin Hagler
4. Lennox Lewis
Nippo, i said fighters. I would add Barry and Elway to your list.
Kung- Agree with Lennox, disagree on Hagler
By “never becoming Tito Ortiz” I figured you meant not having a gigantic head and marrying the Crypt Keeper.
“Crypt Keeper”
I’m assuming you’re referring to her dilapidated dick pocket?
George St. Pierre forgetting things is a pretty good reason to consider retirement early.
Maybe his fight-plans should have involved not taking every fight to a full five round judges decision.
I don’t think anyone fights in order to win a decision. Except Tim Sylvia. I remember that guy doing it twice in order to protect the HW belt.
It was a joke on Pierre’s obvious inability to finish a fight in the last…what…four years?
So will this finally motivate the UFC to promote another fighter to the mainstream other than Jones?
I think the best example of a fighter who kept fighting way too long is Sakuraba. His later fights after Wanderlei ruined him were really difficult to watch.