Getty Image

Jon Jones is arguably the greatest fighter in history, and the fact stands that he can only defeat himself. Especially when he’s under oath. What transpired today at his California State Athletic Commission hearing on his failed drug tests was nothing short of stunning, with Jones receiving a $205,000 fine and his license being revoked for a year. USADA is still considering a 4-year ban for Jones under the UFC’s anti-doping policy, with that decision being passed down in the coming months.

But it was how Jones limped to the finish line that truly astonished the viewers of his hearing. Throughout the three hour grilling of the former two-time UFC light heavyweight champ, Jones admitted that he was suspended during the UFC’s implementation of USADA, and didn’t know he was taking supplements that were illegal. When the commission dug deeper, and asked how he could not know when he himself signed off on his USADA training and understood his online education material, Jones admitted that he never signed it, his manager Malki Kawa had.

That alone raised eyebrows and was one of the many nails in Jones’ coffin, but then his so-called expert witness was brought up to testify on his behalf, stating that his usage of Turinabol was unintentional. After much discussion, the witness agreed that there was no proof and he was making assumptions.

It was bad. And everyone was watching it like a car crash in slow motion.

When I was nine years old, I watched a woman run into a crosswalk and get absolutely smashed by a four-door sedan so hard she cartwheeled over the body of the vehicle. I've never got to watch someone drown live before, though. Thanks, Jon Jones. — Jordan Breen (@jordanbreen) February 27, 2018

Commissioner: “Did you take the USADA training courses?” Jones: “No. My management did it for me.” Director: “Alright. Slow zoom out. Wait for Malki to squirm. There’s the shot. Great job, Ted.” pic.twitter.com/fXO9lQi4Vy — RJ Clifford (@RJcliffordMMA) February 27, 2018