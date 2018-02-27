The MMA World Was Blown Away By Jon Jones’ Ineptitude During His Steroid Hearing

#MMA #UFC
02.27.18 2 weeks ago 4 Comments

Getty Image

Jon Jones is arguably the greatest fighter in history, and the fact stands that he can only defeat himself. Especially when he’s under oath. What transpired today at his California State Athletic Commission hearing on his failed drug tests was nothing short of stunning, with Jones receiving a $205,000 fine and his license being revoked for a year. USADA is still considering a 4-year ban for Jones under the UFC’s anti-doping policy, with that decision being passed down in the coming months.

But it was how Jones limped to the finish line that truly astonished the viewers of his hearing. Throughout the three hour grilling of the former two-time UFC light heavyweight champ, Jones admitted that he was suspended during the UFC’s implementation of USADA, and didn’t know he was taking supplements that were illegal. When the commission dug deeper, and asked how he could not know when he himself signed off on his USADA training and understood his online education material, Jones admitted that he never signed it, his manager Malki Kawa had.

That alone raised eyebrows and was one of the many nails in Jones’ coffin, but then his so-called expert witness was brought up to testify on his behalf, stating that his usage of Turinabol was unintentional. After much discussion, the witness agreed that there was no proof and he was making assumptions.

It was bad. And everyone was watching it like a car crash in slow motion.

Around The Web

TOPICS#MMA#UFC
TAGSMMAUFC

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP