Jon Jones is arguably the greatest fighter in history, and the fact stands that he can only defeat himself. Especially when he’s under oath. What transpired today at his California State Athletic Commission hearing on his failed drug tests was nothing short of stunning, with Jones receiving a $205,000 fine and his license being revoked for a year. USADA is still considering a 4-year ban for Jones under the UFC’s anti-doping policy, with that decision being passed down in the coming months.
But it was how Jones limped to the finish line that truly astonished the viewers of his hearing. Throughout the three hour grilling of the former two-time UFC light heavyweight champ, Jones admitted that he was suspended during the UFC’s implementation of USADA, and didn’t know he was taking supplements that were illegal. When the commission dug deeper, and asked how he could not know when he himself signed off on his USADA training and understood his online education material, Jones admitted that he never signed it, his manager Malki Kawa had.
That alone raised eyebrows and was one of the many nails in Jones’ coffin, but then his so-called expert witness was brought up to testify on his behalf, stating that his usage of Turinabol was unintentional. After much discussion, the witness agreed that there was no proof and he was making assumptions.
It was bad. And everyone was watching it like a car crash in slow motion.
Such a waste of talent. And a good example of you are who you associate yourself with. He will come back and come back strong, but I hate that his saga with DC is always tainted by cocaine and steroids. I hope this’s brings more people to DC to see how awesome he really is
Talent-wise, Jones may be one of the best ever. But we know he’s a drug cheat and that will taint everything he has ever done. So there is no argument to be had: Jones is not, nor will he ever be considered, the greatest fighter of all time. You just can’t give the title to a guy who has been busted as many times as he has.
From headliner to footnote in one hearing. I can’t imagine ever taking him seriously after this. And I’d been pulling for him in his fights.
That bible verse tattooed on his chest sure is ironic.