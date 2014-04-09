Jon Stewart Didn’t Want The Undertaker’s Streak To End Like That Either

Everybody was shocked when Brock Lesnar snapped The Undertaker’s 21-0 undefeated streak at WrestleMania 30. Trust us, everybody.

Among the shocked was Jon Stewart, who expressed his displeasure with the match result to a Daily Show crowd that absolutely could not care less. It’s not the first time we’ve seen them go to that well … remember when John Oliver was hosting and got Mick Foley to help him start beef with Zeb Colter? Stewart should find Surprised WrestleMania Guy and bring him on the show. Just 10 full minutes of them making bug-eyes about WrestleMania.

Nobody let Stewart know what happened with AJ Lee, all right?