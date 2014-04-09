Jon Stewart Didn’t Want The Undertaker’s Streak To End Like That Either

Everybody was shocked when Brock Lesnar snapped The Undertaker’s 21-0 undefeated streak at WrestleMania 30. Trust us, everybody.
Among the shocked was Jon Stewart, who expressed his displeasure with the match result to a Daily Show crowd that absolutely could not care less. It’s not the first time we’ve seen them go to that well … remember when John Oliver was hosting and got Mick Foley to help him start beef with Zeb Colter? Stewart should find Surprised WrestleMania Guy and bring him on the show. Just 10 full minutes of them making bug-eyes about WrestleMania.
Nobody let Stewart know what happened with AJ Lee, all right?
If the WWE wasn’t officially out of ideas before, it is now. If they were going to break the Undertaker’s streak, they should’ve done it 10 years ago. Undertaker should’ve just not let it happen and then DARED the McMahons to do something about it.
For the record, the idea of “the streak” wasn’t even a factor until 2004 or 2005. Someone compiling statistics just happened to notice he had never lost at Mania and they decided to market that as an attraction. So ending it “10 years ago” would have been ending it before it became important.
Plus, I’m pretty sure it was Taker’s idea to end the streak. The dude makes 1M for one match every year and gets the owner of the company to ride to the hospital with him after his match. I think he’s got enough clout to insert or veto ideas.
Don’t worry since rumble matches dont count the Miz still has the longest active WM “streak”
^ You sure bub? I’m pretty sure WM Matches count as a WM Match.
I was wrong on both counts… it’s actually Rob Van Dam at 4-0
WBA is on point: the streak only became a thing in the mid 2000’s and prior to that it was essentially just a coincidence that Taker hadn’t lost at Wrestlemania. And yes, it was 100% his idea to end the streak. To Brock specifically even.
I think it’s more important to look at how shitty the match itself was rather than the fact that it resulted in the streak ending. Imagine if this was Taker’s last match; it would probably haunt him forever that his final ‘Mania match was such a steamy turd.
@Scott Hall’s Vintage ‘Stache The streak officially became THE STREAK at WrestleMania 21 because of Orton’s Legend Killer gimmick.
Because like the How I Met Your Mother Finale, it was just terrible writing negating everything that came before it and wasting our fucking time.
No. It didn’t.
What’s he’s really trying to say here: Stewart vs. Lesnar at Wrestlemania XXXI, Lincoln-Douglas Debate rules.
I couldn’t really tell if he was serious, or if he was doing a Colbert kind of thing, and actually mocking the crazy overreaction on Twitter.
If he was serious, I hope Stewart also cares enough to say something about Warrior tonight.
When the three count first happened, I figured that we would probably need a good five years to really look at this in perspective…
Today, I’m thinking this is the ultimate swerve for those of us who have grown up on this and are used to going through the motions. In five years, we won’t remember the build, but we’ll always remember that three count
It reminded me of the Sopranos finale and how 99% of the people watching it live started cussing and reaching for their remotes because they thought their cable had gone out at the worst possible time. That 3 count was a total WTF moment. I was trying to figure out of the Taker missed a cue or if Brock fucked up the spot. No way it was just a clean 3 count victory in my mind as it happened. I don’t think I had a rational thought until I saw the 21-1 graphic.
Sounds like Bad News Barrett just got himself a new partner. “I’M AFRAID I GOT SOME BAD NEWS, CONSERVATIVES!” The feud with Kane begins.
Kane an Colebert, both in scary masks.
Just when you think ol’ J-Stew can’t get anymore amazing…
I thought my man-crush on Stew Beef couldn’t grow any stronger. I was wrong.
Look at it this way: they ended the streak so that Paul Heyman could cut the best promo ever. Fair trade.
The Undertaker still wrestles?
Many times it was the highlight of Wrestlemania…because we’re sick of Cena!
Someone smarter than me came up with this idea. After undertaker loses the opponent celebrates over a prone Undertaker and then the lights go out. *Dong* and Undertaker Spooky Lights are on and the only thing in the ring is the urn with a light shining out of it. Maybe that would have gotten a better response.
I’m still not sold on “selling” the mortality of Undertaker. It’s not anything they’ve ever built towards.
I had a similar idea, but it only works with a pro-wrestling character (Punk or Reigns or whoever). Once Undertaker decided to lose to Lesnar, all his Undertakery stuff had to be scrapped, because the reality of Lesnar wouldn’t give a shit.