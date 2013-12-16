Jose Canseco Wants To Coach The Texas Longhorns And Here Is His Four-Point Plan

Pro Wrestling Editor
12.16.13 4 Comments

Jose Canseco is a famous baseball player. He’s from Miami, by way of Cuba. The closest he got to “going to college” was attending Miami Coral Park High School. He is also a legendary steroid abuser who is legitimately insane and puts diapers on goats before he drives them around in his car.

So of COURSE he’s the most logical candidate to coach a college football team.

University of Texas head coach Mack Brown is stepping down after the Alamo Bowl and Jose Canseco, the same guy who recently compared himself to Captain America, wants to take his place. He made the announcement on Twitter yesterday alongside a four (or five) point plan for success.

Here is that.


Screen Shot 2013-12-16 at 9.37.14 AM

Screen Shot 2013-12-16 at 9.41.54 AM

Screen Shot 2013-12-16 at 9.42.20 AM

Step 1: Steroids

Screen Shot 2013-12-16 at 9.42.34 AM


Step 2: Figure Out What Texas Football Is

Screen Shot 2013-12-16 at 9.42.53 AM


Step 3: Get Elite Quarterbacks

Screen Shot 2013-12-16 at 9.43.21 AM


Step 4: Get Everyone Better Than Us At Football To Come Make Football For Us, And Not Others

Screen Shot 2013-12-16 at 9.43.37 AM


Step 5 (?): Animal Friendship

Screen Shot 2013-12-16 at 9.43.58 AM

