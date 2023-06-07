For the first time in the history of the franchise, the cover athlete for the upcoming Madden game plays for the Buffalo Bills. It was announced on Wednesday morning that Josh Allen, the franchise’s Pro Bowl signal caller, will be the cover athlete for Madden NFL 24, and it’s an honor that he calls “surreal.” “Madden is so iconic in itself, it is football culture,” Allen told Uproxx Sports over Zoom. “I’ve said this, I don’t know how many times, but I literally learned the game playing Madden as a kid — the rules, the penalties, coverages and concepts. So, I always felt like, as a kid, I felt like I had a step up playing Pop Warner because I know what they’re doing in Madden.” A lifelong fan of the game, Allen still enjoys firing up Madden and seeing concepts that he runs during games. Of course, we’re still a bit of a way away from Allen leading the Buffalo offense onto the field for games this year, as the team is currently in the midst of Organized Team Activities with all eyes on winning the first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history. Earlier this week, we sat down with Allen to discuss Madden, how it’s helped him become the quarterback he is today, how things are going in the team’s lead-up to the 2023 NFL season, and much more. You’re on the cover of Madden. How’s it feel? It’s a surreal feeling, and I can’t thank EA and Madden enough for allowing me to be on the cover of Madden 24. For it to be the year after John Madden [passed], it is so, so humbling, and it’s such a big honor for me to be able to, like I said, be on the cover after such an icon of the game. Madden is so iconic in itself, it is football culture. I’ve said this, I don’t know how many times, but I literally learned the game playing Madden as a kid — the rules, the penalties, coverages and concepts. So, I always felt like, as a kid, I felt like I had a step up playing Pop Warner because I know what they’re doing in Madden — like, this is cover three, they’re trying to do cover two here. I literally learned the game of football by playing Madden. So it’s so cool now, I’ve got so many fond memories of playing my brother, my dad growing up, and all my friends growing up, Madden was my game. So, to now be on the cover, and to understand where I was at not too long ago, zero offers out of high school and junior college, and now to be on the cover of Madden and following some great footsteps like Drew Brees and Tom Brady and some other really cool guys that have graced the cover. So, it’s a special, special moment for me.

You mentioned playing growing up — was there a team that you always used? Were there players that you always tried to use? How’d that work? Yeah, so I grew up a 49ers fan. I typically tried to play with them. Unfortunately, when I was at that age, they weren’t super good all the time. So, I used Green Bay quite a bit because of Brett Favre, and there was a few other teams that I would mess with, but I tried to play with the Niners as much as possible. I was telling a story earlier that Ken Dorsey is our offensive coordinator here. When I would pick the 49ers, I forgot what year it was of Madden, but I’d always go in and put him in, because his speed rating was way higher than whoever the starter was at the time. I had to tell him that when I saw him. You mentioned it, but is it still something to this day where you’ll play Madden and you feel like it helps you … maybe now that you have a bit more of a mastery than middle school Josh, it helps you maybe sharpen things like recognizing coverages, stuff like that? I absolutely think so. And I think there’s so many concepts that Madden has that I actually run in real games. To sit there and like, I’m watching film — you know what? Let’s play some film. I want to go out there and I can actually do it without actually doing it. And I definitely think there’s a lot of application from the game to the field. And I’m not saying it’s perfect, but it is the most realistic experience you can get to actually playing in the NFL. You’re the first Bills player to be on the cover of Madden, and I feel like “the first Bills player to do this,” or “the Bills record holder for this” is getting to be a little common with you. Does that feeling of being the first Bill to ever do something stop being cool? A childhood dream come true 🙏

#Madden24 | #EAathlete pic.twitter.com/8PYdq9WOuH — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) June 7, 2023 I think it’s more of an important recognition for the organization and the city that’s contributed so much to football, and I think that this community has been starving for one Lombardi Trophy for a long time. And that’s what my goal is, to bring a Lombardi Trophy back to Bills Mafia and Western New York. But you know, I think they’re going to enjoy the cover, I think they’re going to enjoy to have some bragging rights across the league. I was telling someone earlier, something came up, there’s gonna be 31 teams that hate this, right? If there wasn’t, that’s a problem. The only ones that matter is Bills Mafia, to me, and if 31 other teams didn’t kind of hate me a little bit, or at least have a little bit of hatred towards me, I think that’d be a problem. So, I’m fine with it, it’s the world that we live in, the occupation I picked, so, gotta live with it. But as long as Bills Mafia is happy with me and they get to enjoy this with me, it’s all good. Let’s talk a little bit of ball. Generally, how’s the offseason gone so far? Offseason has been great, we’re getting after it here during our phase one, two, and we’re now in phase three of OTAs, where it’s actually going on the field to throw the ball around a little bit to some of our guys. We’re just out here working, and some of the new guys that we’ve added, it’s good to get to see their body language and throw with them, know them on a deeper level and just develop that camaraderie and trust that you need to have in a team. So yeah, it’s been going good, a lot of stuff to work on, though — obviously, by no means are we where we want to be and we’re striving to find a way to get the job done, and like I said, bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Western New York. That’s all our team wants to do.